After box office hit 'Losing Lerato', Kagiso Modupe is working on another film
After the amazing track record of Kagiso Modupe's film Losing Lerato, it is no wonder South Africans couldn't contain their excitement when Kagiso announced that he's just completed writing another feature film.
The actor-turned-producer shared his excitement on Twitter this week, sharing how he's looking forward to life post-lockdown, so he can start working on the new film.
“Just finished writing a full feature film. Can't wait for #lockdown to end so we can get to work. It's a beautiful story that people will relate to. Stay home and be safe love you all.”
Kagiso, who has been dubbed the “Tyler Perry” of Mzansi, owing to his approach to storytelling, shared his desire to open up the industry by using new talent.
But he said it was unfortunate that he couldn't afford to hold open public auditions just yet.
“I won't lie, my company is still too small to host open public auditions. Everything is done under time pressure. With that said, I truly support opening up the industry as you will see that there is always new talent in every production we have,” he added.
He encouraged aspiring actors to go through agencies.
“I will have auditions through the following agencies: contractors, fig jam, MLA, Gaenor, and Jaffit Management as soon as we are done with pre-production. Can't wait to see you guys!”
