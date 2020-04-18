Entertainment

'Mind your own damn business' - Cassper hits back at claims he hasn’t given back during lockdown

By Kyle Zeeman - 18 April 2020 - 08:35
Cassper doesn't owe anyone an explanation about giving.
Cassper doesn't owe anyone an explanation about giving.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has hit back at those who have criticised him for not doing enough to help people in need during the lockdown.

Over the past few weeks several celebs have posted snaps of themselves giving back and handing out food in communities across the country.

One follower then jumped on to Cassper’s page to ask if he was doing the same.

Cassper responded by schooling the critic: “I'm also helping the less fortunate but I don't tweet it. I don't have to tweet it,” he said.

He said fans are confused about what they want from their idols, often leaving them between a rock and a hard place.

“Y’all don't know what y’all want. If someone posts pictures helping, y’all say they doing it for attention. When we don't post y’all think we are not helping. Mind your (own) damn business!”

While some claimed the pandemic had “exposed” celebs who do not want to give back, others applauded Cassper for dealing with the critic and said they had receipts to prove  he often gave back without posting about it online.

Educators worried about 'celebrity teachers' programme

Teachers have expressed concern over an education department plan to hire celebrities to be part of a teaching programme, saying it would be ...
News
23 hours ago

IN PICTURES | From Somizi to Linda Mtoba - 10 people who killed the pillow challenge

We just might see the pillow challenge at high-end fashion events
S Mag
2 days ago

'Celebrities are not teachers': Education department slammed for using celebs to teach

The use of celebrities to promote online learning for school children during Covid-19-induced lockdown has raised eyebrows and attracted cutting ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X