'Mind your own damn business' - Cassper hits back at claims he hasn’t given back during lockdown

Over the past few weeks several celebs have posted snaps of themselves giving back and handing out food in communities across the country.

One follower then jumped on to Cassper’s page to ask if he was doing the same.

Cassper responded by schooling the critic: “I'm also helping the less fortunate but I don't tweet it. I don't have to tweet it,” he said.

He said fans are confused about what they want from their idols, often leaving them between a rock and a hard place.

“Y’all don't know what y’all want. If someone posts pictures helping, y’all say they doing it for attention. When we don't post y’all think we are not helping. Mind your (own) damn business!”