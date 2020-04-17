Rachel Kolisi hits back after being trolled for straightening her daughter’s hair

Rachel Kolisi had to put a few trolls in their place in her Instagram comments section after they criticised her for straightening her two-year-old daughter's usually curly hair.

One person accused her of not "embracing" her child for who she is and not teaching her daughter to "love her curls".

"My daughter let me use skin lightning cream on her skin to see which complexion she prefers," the follower said.

Rachel did not take kindly to that comment and made sure the woman, whose profile picture showed her wearing human hair extensions, felt the sting.

"Really? Have you seen your profile pic?" Rachel hit back.

Rachel's fans were convinced she's fast becoming SA's "clap back queen", and is right up there with Chrissy Teigen when it comes to defending herself and her cubs, and this particular instance proved why her fans may be right.

She crushed two more naysayers with spicy and sassy clap backs.