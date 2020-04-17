Lalla Hirayama issues apology after TikTok video offends coloured women
TV presenter Lalla Hirayama has issued an apology after what was intended to be a funny TikTok video ended up offending coloured women across the country.
Lalla has been added to the list of celebrities whose humour has rubbed people up the wrong way on social media. This after the video she posted of herself mimicking a coloured woman singing an adapted version of 2 Legit 2 Quit by MC Hammer attracted major backlash as the video found its way to Twitter.
In the video Lalla jokingly makes "funny" facial expressions and mimics the mannerism of some coloured women, which are quite stereotypical. Social media users came for Lalla for “attacking” coloured women for “cheap laughs”.
“So when Lalla Hirayama runs out of ideas, she decides to make coloured women the b*** end of her pathetic jokes,” one person said.
Initially, Lalla stuck by her guns, saying that the video was a joke and should be taken as that, especially since TikTok is full of similar videos. She went on to block everyone with an opposing view. Watch the video below:
So when @Lalla_Hirayama run out of ideas, she decides to make Coloured women the butt end of her pathetic jokes. pic.twitter.com/HZ0hIlheKj— ContainsNuts (@NutsContains) April 14, 2020
However, she's since seen the error of her ways and issued an apology.
“I made a TikTok video on Tuesday which was offensive to some of my fellow South Africans. Also, I published it during a time when we each face new and unfamiliar pressures. Moreover, I was not sensitive to the climate in SA as we prepare to enter the 4th week of isolation together. I will be more aware of our collective context,” she said.
Lalla said she's learnt the hard way about how to use Tik Tok in a manner that is acceptable in SA, with its nuances. She also stated that she meant no malice with her video.
“My efforts were intended only to be entertaining, to share some uniquely South African “thing” we celebrate as part of what makes us good at overcoming adversity when the chips are low. (I) am sorry to know that it angered people.”
Read the full statement below.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.