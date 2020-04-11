What Motlatsi Mafatshe’s doing after 'Isidingo': He won’t give up on directing dream

Former Isidingo actor Motlatsi Mafatshe is not letting the show's cancellation get him down and is focusing on his directing dream.

The star directed several episodes of Isidingo and told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE that he has plans to continue to refine his art.

“I have some scripts that I am looking at the moment. I want to throw myself into it more and work on some projects. I want to direct films and shows. I want to give other people a chance like I was given.”

He said he was grateful to the show's producers for allowing him the space to grow.

“Isidingo allowed me to grow so much. I started out as a young actor and by the end was directing scenes. The producers really allowed me so much freedom and I appreciate that.”