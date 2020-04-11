Bonang reflects on journey to success in wine-making while black

After a successful year in the wine making business, media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has opened up about how "incredible" the journey has been, watching her MCC range, House of BNG become a force to be reckoned with.

“The entire journey has been incredible, from the initial idea to production to becoming the first black woman being a member of Cap Classic Producers Association ... to seeing the first bottles on the shelf and then the most recent reveal of the Prestige Reserve at the Sun Met 2020.

“Entering the luxury beverage market has had its challenges of course — but through strategic planning with a clear vision and a great team who understood all the logistics, it has proven a success. There are many moving parts, so you have to keep your eye on everything, all the time," she told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE.

While she reflected on the success of House of BNG, Bonang expressed that it was what she expected and more. “The House of BNG as you know is really my passion project — it's my pride and joy and to see it be so well received by my fans, is an honour.”