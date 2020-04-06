Soweto Gospel Choir ready to reunite with families after 14-day quarantine

Members of the Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir are ready to be reunited with their families after spending 14 days in the quarantine at a farm outside Soweto.

The 17-member group was sent to quarantine on its return from Australian tour just over two weeks ago. According to group manager Beverly Bryer who did not travel with the group, Soweto Gospel Choir members have gone through the quarantine process and were awaiting their results that could arrive today (Monday) or Tuesday.

“They are all ready to go home it just that we have to wait for the results. They all want out of the quarantine because they are missing home. It was hard for them to be around Johannesburg and not to be able to see their families. But they all understood the importance of going through all these process that it was for protecting them,” she said.