Soweto Gospel Choir ready to reunite with families after 14-day quarantine
Members of the Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir are ready to be reunited with their families after spending 14 days in the quarantine at a farm outside Soweto.
The 17-member group was sent to quarantine on its return from Australian tour just over two weeks ago. According to group manager Beverly Bryer who did not travel with the group, Soweto Gospel Choir members have gone through the quarantine process and were awaiting their results that could arrive today (Monday) or Tuesday.
“They are all ready to go home it just that we have to wait for the results. They all want out of the quarantine because they are missing home. It was hard for them to be around Johannesburg and not to be able to see their families. But they all understood the importance of going through all these process that it was for protecting them,” she said.
“The two weeks have been long for them, sitting in those rooms alone. Apart from missing their families, they are all healthy, spiritually and mentally. They were well taken care of at the farm. I am unable to see them, but I have been talking to them daily to check on their situation.”
Bryer said the group was able to turn its quarantine into a fruitful brainstorm session because they were able to compose two songs.
“They’ve been composing songs and rehearsing and when were tired, they exercised just to keep their minds focused.”
She further said the group was expected to head to New Zealand after their six weeks tour in Australia, but the tour was cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
Soweto Gospel Choir is one of the most successful choirs in South Africa, having won two Grammy Awards. The group boasts a reputable international profile.
