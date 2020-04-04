LISTEN | Sho Madjozi will snitch on people who break lockdown rules!

The John Cena hitmaker already had plans to make the most out of her self-isolation time as the whole world goes through social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It seems like her creativity came to the party because if she produces anything hotter than this verse she penned down for lockdown, sis is going to own whatever is left of 2020 after coronavirus fades away!

She made a rap out of what could have been a public service announcement and it sounds like a VIBE!

“Mina vele I will snitch guys, and nna vele a ke s'baye! Le ha le ka re (even if you say) Maya ke spy,” goes one of her lines in the verse.

Listen to her verse below: