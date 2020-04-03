Shalima Mkongi hits the big screen

The South African entertainment landscape is not only opening up the industry, but breaking boundaries this year.

Up-and-coming actor Shalima Mkongi is set to wow audiences in Showmax's cinematic debut - Rage.

The multi-talented star fell in love with acting at the age of 11 as a way of dealing with her anxiety and shyness.

With a mother who participated in pageants, she blossomed on the stage when she found escape in both acting and pageantry.

"I was elected to be in a school play and I felt an exhilarating rush and I started to be on stage the whole time. I felt validated and alive. You know when you are conscious as a child that you are alive? I felt like I only got that when I was on stage," says Mkongi.

Having struggled to find roles and honing her craft, the rapper and dancer was able to elevate her acting talent and persevere even when she was not certain she would make it in film.