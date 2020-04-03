Bongeziwe Mabandla's album cracks international music charts

Afro singer Bongeziwe Mabandla has proved to be a global star after his album Iimini shot to the top of different international charts in just three days after its

official release.

The album, which was released digitally on March 28, is sitting at the top of the ITunes charts. Iimini is also at number #1 in the Botswana music chart, and number #2 in France, Switzerland and Austria, respectively.

With all this international success, the acoustic guitarist should be walking around with his head in the clouds. Mabandla, however, has chosen to keep his feet on the ground, saying that he creates music for people not the charts.

He credits the success of the album to the producer and band mate Tiago Correia-Paulo.

"I don't write for charts, that is not my aim at all. I write for art and for people to relate to me more. The chart is a surprise element to me which I am also happy about. But it is a good feeling that people are listening to my music in the whole world," he says.

"Somehow, I knew that this album will do well. I could feel it that people will find themselves in these songs. I think when it comes to love and relationships, we go through very similar experiences."

In his new offering, Mabandla, who grew up in the rural town of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, has fused folk, electronic music, traditional sounds with experimental inclinations.