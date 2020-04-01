Prince Kaybee on why he didn’t finish his matric
While many believe it's not how you start but how you finish that counts, music producer and club DJ Prince Kaybee has lifted the lid on the reason he didn't complete his matric.
Though he's a proven success in the music industry (without a matric certificate), Kaybee shared on Twitter how knowing he can be the best he can ever be from an early age worked in his favour.
The club DJ's revelation came about when a Twitter user took jabs at him for not completing his matric after he expressed he was recently told (for the time in his life) to “focus” so that he could be the “best” he could ever be.
“Yesterday something strange happened, someone I was speaking to over the phone said, 'I want you to focus on being the best you can ever be'. No-one has ever said this to me before, I can imagine those that get told this every day, y'all are fortunate, cherish that!”
Yesterday something strange happened, someone I was speaking to on the phone said...— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 31, 2020
“....I want you to focus on being the best you can ever be....”
No one has ever said this to me before, I can imagine those that get told this everyday, ya’ll are fortunate, cherish that‼️
The troll said that Kaybee would've received such motivation before had he finished his matric.
However, not one to take such comments lying down, Kaybee clapped back at the user, saying, “Yes, I did not finish my matric, but I’m sure knowing that you can be the best you can ever be from an early age worked to your advantage. Keep well.”
Yes I did not finish my Matric,— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 31, 2020
But I’m sure knowing that you can be the best you can ever be from an early age worked to your advantage, keep well❤️ https://t.co/njfHbKJmyy
Kaybee then explained that the reason he did not finish his matric was that he was expelled because he was caught spinning his teacher's car on the school grounds.
“I got expelled, I took my teacher's car and did a 360 spin on the fields to look cool. She always let me drive her car but that day peer pressure took the better of me and here I am today without matric.”
I got expelled, I took my teachers car and did a 360 spin at the fields to look cool. She always let me drive her car but that day peer pressure took the better of me and here I am today without Matric https://t.co/cB3O8g1NHR— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 31, 2020
What seemed like a troll trying to shade Kaybee ended up as motivation for others, who ended up stanning with the DJ's honesty.
Here are some of the reactions:
Akere they say “Some will make it in class and some will make it in life” .— Lerato (@0lerato_J) March 31, 2020
It is what it is... https://t.co/2lb0wsHxg1
Prince Kaybee (With No Matric)— NDABEZITHA 🇿🇦NND. (@sirluhzuluh) March 31, 2020
Bank Balance : Millions
English : Fluent
Me (With Matric)
bank balance : -R59
English : Poor 💔😕
😫😩satane wa phila pic.twitter.com/wOiDSTReVJ
Passing Matric with good marks isn't the key to success. Whoever tells you that, he or she is lying to you. Just ignore them because they opening gates of suffering in front of you.— (👁V☀️) ZMWSP (@LathaPhilani) March 31, 2020
I got only one C and everything was As bad Bs but I ain't working nor successful today. 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️
Matric or not...you're doing big things and that's what matters— Mandor_M (@MandorM5) March 31, 2020
Oksalayo you have reached where folks with more than matric are dreaming of, big up👊 pic.twitter.com/AFxI4svA6T— Edwin Mase (@Edwin21963381) March 31, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.