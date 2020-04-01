Entertainment

Prince Kaybee on why he didn’t finish his matric

By Masego Seemela - 01 April 2020 - 13:10
Prince Kaybee speaks about not finishing his matric.
Prince Kaybee speaks about not finishing his matric.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

While many believe it's not how you start but how you finish that counts, music producer and club DJ Prince Kaybee has lifted the lid on the reason he didn't complete his matric.

Though he's a proven success in the music industry (without a matric certificate), Kaybee shared on Twitter how knowing he can be the best he can ever be from an early age worked in his favour. 

The club DJ's revelation came about when a Twitter user took jabs at him for not completing his matric after he expressed he was recently told (for the time in his life) to “focus” so that he could be the “best” he could ever be.

“Yesterday something strange happened, someone I was speaking to over the phone said, 'I want you to focus on being the best you can ever be'. No-one has ever said this to me before, I can imagine those that get told this every day, y'all are fortunate, cherish that!”

The troll said that Kaybee would've received such motivation before had he finished his matric. 

However, not one to take such comments lying down, Kaybee clapped back at the user, saying, “Yes, I did not finish my matric, but I’m sure knowing that you can be the best you can ever be from an early age worked to your advantage. Keep well.”

Kaybee then explained that the reason he did not finish his matric was that he was expelled because he was caught spinning his teacher's car on the school grounds. 

“I got expelled, I took my teacher's car and did a 360 spin on the fields to look cool. She always let me drive her car but that day peer pressure took the better of me and here I am today without matric.”

What seemed like a troll trying to shade Kaybee ended up as motivation for others, who ended up stanning with the DJ's honesty. 

Here are some of the reactions:  

