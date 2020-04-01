Prince Kaybee on why he didn’t finish his matric

While many believe it's not how you start but how you finish that counts, music producer and club DJ Prince Kaybee has lifted the lid on the reason he didn't complete his matric.

Though he's a proven success in the music industry (without a matric certificate), Kaybee shared on Twitter how knowing he can be the best he can ever be from an early age worked in his favour.

The club DJ's revelation came about when a Twitter user took jabs at him for not completing his matric after he expressed he was recently told (for the time in his life) to “focus” so that he could be the “best” he could ever be.

“Yesterday something strange happened, someone I was speaking to over the phone said, 'I want you to focus on being the best you can ever be'. No-one has ever said this to me before, I can imagine those that get told this every day, y'all are fortunate, cherish that!”