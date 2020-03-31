Treyvone Moo takes Le Grand Ball to social media due to lockdown

Club culture in SA has been adversely affected by the national lockdown.

With people staying in, Treyvone Moo, the creator of Le Grand Ball, will this week host his first ball on Instagram.

Le Grand Ball is a quarterly event that is aimed at creating a space for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to socialise safely.

Inspired by his own struggles in finding safe spaces after being treated violently, Moo wanted to change the party scene in SA forever.

"I was visually influenced by the visual elements from Ru Paul's Drag Race and Pose. I needed to find a way that was truly South African, while still stealing from that identity because that identity speaks to pride, it speaks to transgender and it speaks to a political nature that we haven't seen in the country."

Balls became a popular fixture for Latin and African-American queer folk where performances are done on a stage in front of an audience by groups known as "houses."

Winning houses are rewarded with trophies and prize money for the different categories in which they perform in.

Being no stranger to creating unique ideas, Moo worked in experiential marketing prior to focusing on growing Le Grand Ball.