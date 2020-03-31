Treyvone Moo takes Le Grand Ball to social media due to lockdown
Club culture in SA has been adversely affected by the national lockdown.
With people staying in, Treyvone Moo, the creator of Le Grand Ball, will this week host his first ball on Instagram.
Le Grand Ball is a quarterly event that is aimed at creating a space for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to socialise safely.
Inspired by his own struggles in finding safe spaces after being treated violently, Moo wanted to change the party scene in SA forever.
"I was visually influenced by the visual elements from Ru Paul's Drag Race and Pose. I needed to find a way that was truly South African, while still stealing from that identity because that identity speaks to pride, it speaks to transgender and it speaks to a political nature that we haven't seen in the country."
Balls became a popular fixture for Latin and African-American queer folk where performances are done on a stage in front of an audience by groups known as "houses."
Winning houses are rewarded with trophies and prize money for the different categories in which they perform in.
Being no stranger to creating unique ideas, Moo worked in experiential marketing prior to focusing on growing Le Grand Ball.
Being a host of each ball means Moo himself had to take on bigger responsibilities to curb financial losses which saw the need for bold unique outfits by local designers, a stance he stands by to this day.
"The ball is supposed to be a springboard for queer excellence. So, when I choose wardrobe I decided I am only going to work with queer designers and I wanted designers who are trained at their art and aren't shy to charge me," says Moo.
Since its conception, LeGrand Ball has been part of a collaborative ball at the 2019 Afropunk Festival in Johannesburg with plans to expand out of SA as well.
Moo has made plans to launch a black ball in Khayelitsha in protest against the regular murders of the lesbian and transgender persons in that community in Cape Town.
He has also been in communication with House of Allure in Nigeria to assist with an underground monthly party.
This growth is not limited to the continent. Le Grand's rise has seen it also making its mark in Vietnam and Brazil.
