YoTV celebrates 25 years on screen

Mzansi's premium and long-standing teen variety show YoTV celebrates a milestone of 25 years.

As the show launches a new season, it reflects on its journey and rich history on television while looking beyond 25 years.

The show that airs between 4.30pm and 5.30pm weekdays on SABC1 caters for a younger audience.

Over the years, the show that affords young viewers a chance to engage, interact and learn, has grown to become one of the most loved kiddies shows in the country.

The show has for the past 25 years established itself as a producer of great young talent on SA television.

Some of the young people who are products of the show have done well in the showbiz industry.