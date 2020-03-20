YoTV celebrates 25 years on screen
Mzansi's premium and long-standing teen variety show YoTV celebrates a milestone of 25 years.
As the show launches a new season, it reflects on its journey and rich history on television while looking beyond 25 years.
The show that airs between 4.30pm and 5.30pm weekdays on SABC1 caters for a younger audience.
Over the years, the show that affords young viewers a chance to engage, interact and learn, has grown to become one of the most loved kiddies shows in the country.
The show has for the past 25 years established itself as a producer of great young talent on SA television.
Some of the young people who are products of the show have done well in the showbiz industry.
These include Dineo Nchabeleng, the late Akhumzi Jezile, Hulisani "CC" Ravele, Musa Mthombeni, Sipho Ngwenya, Sade Gilberti, Carly Fields, Selae Thobakgale and Tumi Voster.
Some of the youngsters were groomed by the show to become TV producers.
Show producer Beverly Maubane concedes that YoTV is one of SA's legacy shows, especially for kids programming.
"It has been a proud milestone for the show. Looking at the journey of the show, it has been an interesting one that saw a lot of young people being unearthed by the show. Take the late Akhumzi for example, he had grown within the show that he later became a director," says Maubane.
"It is an interesting show to work on, you need to understand youth aspirations, and make sure you speak to their level of understanding things."
Commissioning editor at SABC1 Mbali Ngobese said: "...YoTV advocates for entre-
preneurship, social cohesion, nation building, financial wellness, numeracy, grooming career awareness, overall covering different themes that are covered by the public broadcaster. Through tackling these various themes, YoTV is able to stay true to its vision and mission as a brand."
The new season started on March 6 and it features fresh talent, crazy games and many other favourites.
Urban Brew Studios head of content and creative Adelaide Joshua-Hill says the new season of YoTV is all about informative fun and interaction.
"We have several exciting campaigns that we will be spearheading this year, we feel these campaigns resonate with the YoTV viewers," Joshua-Hill said.
"This season we are going to be more interactive with our viewers, as we want to ensure that we tell their stories, speak to their passions and give them a teen platform that is aimed at them," she said.
"We are ecstatic about our new presenters, who themselves are young people who are making a difference in their communities in their own unique endeavours..."
The presenters include Ditebogo Ledwaba, Phumla Cele, Diolan Govender, Slee Tshabalala, Palesa Mothopi and Thabiso Molokomme.
They join old favourites Thato Dithebe and Katlego Ncala on the show.
