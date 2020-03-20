Soweto TV producers fight back for their jobs

Nine Soweto TV producers have vowed to fight for their jobs after they were fired in January, following disciplinary hearings.

The group was served with suspension letters on January 6 and only got their dismissal letters late last month.

They produced a variety of shows that ranged from sports, health, choral and house music, news, issues of women and cooking.

According to a dismissal letter to one of the producers that Sowetan has seen, she was dismissed for failing to produce new shows as instructed by the station, leading to a lot of repeats of her show.

The employees said their troubles started in November when the new management, led by radio personality T-bo Touch Molefe, wanted all employees to sign a performance contract without addressing operational issues at the station. Molefe is the station's acting CEO.