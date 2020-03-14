Prince Kaybee: I constantly tell myself that I am not a failure

Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee has opened up about his battles with self-doubt, revealing that he constantly has to reassure himself that he's not a failure.

You see, while he may be one of the most popular artists in the country, Kaybee also has down days.

Responding to a fan who asked him about self-doubt, Kaybee said he had to hype himself up.

“I constantly tell myself I am not a failure - chin up, chest out.”

He said the secret sauce to self-esteem is to love yourself to build confidence. “You need to stay motivated - like a car needs fuel to operate. By doing so you slowly attracting confident behaviour and self-doubt will flee."