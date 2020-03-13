Entertainment

WATCH | Meghan Markle celebrates the late Mama Africa Miriam Makeba

By Linda Kea Moreotsene - 13 March 2020 - 13:20

They say real recognises real.

This adage was in full display when our very own musical icon, cosmopolitan and drop dead gorgeous Mama Miriam Makeba showed up on the last place you'd expect her to,  Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's Instagram.

As if her track record in claiming her black heritage was not enough, Duchess Meghan,  illustrated her link to the continent of her ancestors by paying tribute to another independent,  fierce woman, the late  Mama Africa, Miriam Makeba on her and husband Prince Harry's Instagram.

Meghan, who is Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU),  hosted a meeting for the ACU at Buckingham Place, and the accompanying photos were posted to Instagram to the familiar and nostalgic sounds of Makeba's Pata Pata.

Over the last week, Meghan and Harry have performed an array of royal engagements , their last, before sailing off into the sunset after announcing  their intention to quit being full-time royals in January.

"Paving the way as the next generation of leaders, these inspirational scholars, are spread far across the Commonwealth from Malawi to Malaysia, Ghana to Sri Lanka – all of whom will use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to make a difference when they return to their home countries," the post partly said.  The couple were expected back in Canada, where their son 10-month old son Archie remained, on Wednesday.

