News: on the rocks | Sjava rape case an important conversation to have

By Karabo Ledwaba and Thango Ntwasa - 12 March 2020 - 14:04

SowetanLIVE’s content creator and lifestyle reporter Londiwe Dlomo as well as entertainment journalist Emmanuel Tjiya discuss the contentious issue of musician Sjava’s rape case.

Last year songbird Lady Zamar opened a case of rape against her ex-boyfriend Sjava. The case has become a leading topic about consent amongst men and women in the country. Dlomo and Tjiya share their thoughts with our readers on why this is an important conversation for the country.

Society just doesn't want to hear women cry rape

The public debate over the charge of rape singer Lady Zamar registered against fellow musician Sjava has once again exposed society's unwillingness ...
SABC to continue playing Sjava's music

Muso's songs remain on top.
