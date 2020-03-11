Actor Menzi Ngubane on how he's raising his daughters: ‘I hide nothing from them'

Being a father to two daughters, veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has revealed that he makes sure he gives them the right guidance so they make the right life decisions.

Menzi shared how he is raising his daughters, Siya, 22, and Ziyanda, 11, during a recent motivational talk in Tweeling, Free State.

The former Isibaya actor shared a video of his motivational speech on Instagram, highlighting that, “as a parent, I hide nothing from them. I tell them about the phases they will go through.”

He also touched on how he makes sure he teaches his girls to have high standards when it comes to men.

“I always tell my girls to look at what I do in this house. Look at the places I take you, because I don’t want a boy to promise to take you to Sun City as if you’ve never been.

“I take my girls to Sun City, Durban and Cape Town because if there’s a boy who comes and promises to take them there, they will tell them that my dad took me there. So, come up with something new.”