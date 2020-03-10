AKA, Unathi headline Ladysmith Black Mambazo 60th anniversary concert

“Inanda Dam World Music Festival begins the series of events planned for 2020, celebrating the legacy of the group’s founder, Professor Joseph Shabalala,” said Sibongiseni Shabalala of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

“Other planned events to take place during Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s 60th year celebrations include The Professor Joseph Shabalala Memorial Lecture to be held at the University of KwaZulu-Natal to coincide with the late Joseph Shabalala’s birthday in August,

“A cultural event in honour of the late Professor Joseph Shabalala [will] be held in Ladysmith in September and the Isicathamiya Festival [will] be held at Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg later in the year.”

The March festival will also feature The Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy Hour that will showcase the groups discovered through Ladysmith Black Mambazo's nationwide talent search held last year.

These groups include Di Teng Teng Happy Boys from Limpopo, Meduduetsane Basadi from Northern Cape, Afrika Mamas and Young Mbazo from KwaZulu-Natal as well as Mohlakeng Acapellas from the Free State.