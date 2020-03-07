Entertainment

WATCH | A moment with Lalla Hirayama

By Deepa Kesa - 07 March 2020 - 09:04

Lalla Hirayama is a famous South African TV presenter, entrepreneur, actress, model, YouTuber, hip-hop DJ and SuperSport host, which took her to Japan last year to cover the Rugby World Cup.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE went for a short walk with Hirayama to ask her eight questions that would help everyone get to know her more. 

We asked her questions about her career, her personal life and, most importantly, her legs.

After chatting to Hirayama, we now understand she why she has so many fans and is loved all over the world. 

Terry Pheto or Thabsie? January's best and worst dressed celebs

Here's which local A-listers stood out for their fashion choices.
S Mag
1 month ago

WATCH | Lalla Hirayama buys her mom a new car

Lalla is out here doing the most.
Entertainment
8 months ago

Anele Mdoda bags Oscars red carpet gig

TV star will rub shoulders with Hollywood royalty
Entertainment
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
X