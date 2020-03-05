'I'm the suspicious black woman at Dis-Chem'

Sport presenter Mpho Letsholonyane has lifted the lid on the alleged racial profiling incident at a Dis-Chem store in Dainfern, Johannesburg, yesterday morning.

"When you have two women with full trolleys, one black, one white, both walk into a store and you hear a person in the control room tell the security on the floor to keep an eye on the black woman because clearly she must be there with ill intentions since she walked in with a full trolley!

"I'm the black woman this morning at Dis-Chem Dainfern," she wrote on Twitter.