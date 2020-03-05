'I'm the suspicious black woman at Dis-Chem'
Sport presenter Mpho Letsholonyane has lifted the lid on the alleged racial profiling incident at a Dis-Chem store in Dainfern, Johannesburg, yesterday morning.
"When you have two women with full trolleys, one black, one white, both walk into a store and you hear a person in the control room tell the security on the floor to keep an eye on the black woman because clearly she must be there with ill intentions since she walked in with a full trolley!
"I'm the black woman this morning at Dis-Chem Dainfern," she wrote on Twitter.
Letsholonyane said she was "offended" that someone "decided", based on her skin colour, that her presence in the store raises a red flag.
"The fact that there was a whole other human being who walked in with me, who didn't raise a security flag, perhaps because of the colour of her skin, is extremely offensive to me!" she said, telling the company to "do better".
Dis-Chem issued a brief statement expressing its disappointment at the treatment she received: "Hi Mpho, we are disappointed to hear about your experience at our Dainfern store and thank you for reaching out to us.
"Please DM us your contact details so we can escalate this to senior management to look into and provide you with feedback."
