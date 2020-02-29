Twitter in debate mode after fans get on stage with Cassper — again!

Entertainment

By Masego Seemela - 29 February 2020 - 10:34
Twitter has reacted to fans who jumped up on stage while Cassper Nyovest was performing.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Social media users were not impressed with how two fans jumped on stage while Cassper Nyovest was performing at MTV Base's recent birthday bash.  

With a fire line-up, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE was there to see Mzansi's faves light up the stage - and witnessed the awks moment first-hand. 

Being the first act on the line-up, Cassper kicked off the show with his hit song Tito Mboweni and quickly got the crowd going wild.

Although there were demarcated signs for fans not to cross over, some felt that the rapper was too far for them to enjoy. They decided to ignore the signs and run closer to their fave.

Two female fans then decided to jump on stage with Cass, hugging him as they sang along to the song.

Immediately after hopping on stage, the women were removed by security and Abuti Fill-Up continued as though nothing had happened.  

A debate later ensued between Twitter users about whether the fans' actions were right or not.

Mmusi Maimane plays peacemaker in DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee twar

Yoh! This week has been A LOT of drama from Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee though!
2 days ago

Metro FM apologises after playing unedited version of Cassper's song

Metro FM has apologised after social media users slammed the station for playing an unclean version of Cassper Nyovest's hit song Malome.
1 week ago

'That sh*t is frustrating': AKA on being unappreciated

Listen up! Rapper AKA is gatvol of y'all not showing him enough love when his albums first drop.
2 weeks ago

'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
Alleged drug dealer asks, 'Why me?', after house burnt down by angry community
