SNAPS | Sonia Mbele is living her best life in Hollywood

While Eskom is putting us through the most in Mzansi, actress and producer Sonia Mbele has escaped the stress and jetted off to Hollywood to mingle with the stars.

Sonia started 2020 with a bang and owned it with some out of this world snaps.

Throwing back to Khloe Kardashian's snap of herself pouring fuel at a filling station, our Sonia gave us the same swag with a similar snap.

She captioned the snap: “Hello from the other side. Morning SA!”