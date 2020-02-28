Welcome Msomi's case postponed again
The sentencing of the convicted seasoned playwright Welcome Msomi was deferred once again.
Msomi's legal team was expected to submit a full medical report on the state of his health at Palm Ridge magistrate's court yesterday.
Due to the unavailability of both the magistrate and prosecutor, the matter was postponed to June.
Two weeks ago, magistrate Janse van Vuuren threatened to issue a warrant of arrest for Msomi should his lawyers fail to submit a full medical report.
The court also heard from the defence that Msomi was out of hospital after three months of hospitalisation.
Benito Mangolele, Msomi's lawyer, argued that his client was still not well, hence he was unable to appear in court.
Mangolele previously told Sowetan that Msomi suffered a major stroke in November that left him paralysed.
Msomi was found guilty in October of stealing R8m from the Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP) trust account. He was convicted on 61 counts of theft last month following a case of theft that LLLP trustees opened against him.
