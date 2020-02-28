Playwright Welcome Msomi's case postponed again

The sentencing of the convicted seasoned playwright Welcome Msomi was deferred once again.

Msomi's legal team was expected to submit a full medical report on the state of his health at Palm Ridge magistrate's court yesterday.

Due to the unavailability of both the magistrate and prosecutor, the matter was postponed to June.

Two weeks ago, magistrate Janse van Vuuren threatened to issue a warrant of arrest for Msomi should his lawyers fail to submit a full medical report.