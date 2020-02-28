Entertainment

Playwright Welcome Msomi's case postponed again

By Patience Bambalele - 28 February 2020 - 06:46
Welcome Msomi
Welcome Msomi
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The sentencing of the convicted seasoned playwright Welcome Msomi was deferred once again.

Msomi's legal team was expected to submit a full medical report on the state of his health at Palm Ridge magistrate's court yesterday.

Due to the unavailability of both the magistrate and prosecutor, the matter was postponed to June.

Two weeks ago, magistrate Janse van Vuuren threatened to issue a warrant of arrest for Msomi should his lawyers fail to submit a full medical report.

Court threatens to arrest playwright Welcome Msomi

A magistrate has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest for convicted playwright Welcome Msomi should his lawyers fail to submit his full medical ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sentencing of playwright Msomi postponed due to his deteriorating health

The sentencing of the ailing playwright Welcome Msomi, who suffered a stroke early this month, was postponed to February due to his poor health.
News
3 months ago

The court also heard from the defence that Msomi was out of hospital after three months of hospitalisation.

Benito Mangolele, Msomi's lawyer, argued that his client was still not well, hence he was unable to appear in court.

Mangolele previously told Sowetan that Msomi suffered a major stroke in November that left him paralysed.

Msomi was found guilty in October of stealing R8m from the Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP) trust account. He was convicted on 61 counts of theft last month following a case of theft that LLLP trustees opened against him.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#Budget2020: Women protest outside parliament ahead of budget speech
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X