Five highlights from Trevor Noah on The Ellen Show: That tennis match to Grammy loss

Comedian Trevor Noah was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

He spoke about 'The Daily Show', politics and his recent tennis match with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Bill Gates.

Here are five highlights from the show:

Making politics funny

Noah's comedy has no limits. He often makes light of current political issues on his show by taking a swipe at US and South African politicians. Asked how he manages to make his political commentary funny, he said he can't be angry about politics because he understands the value of the current political climate.

“I try and remember that politics is what is supposed to be happening, so I can't be angry at politics. What I try to do is get to a place where I inform people, including my self, and get us to a place where we understand each other a bit more.”