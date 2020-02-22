Damn! Bontle Modiselle’s post-baby body 'snapback' is everything

It may be good genes, age-old traditions or just eating well, but whatever it is that uMama ka Afrika - aka Bontle Moloi (neé Modiselle) - is doing has put her snapback game over the top, and Mzansi is here for it!

After having a baby, having a lean and mean physique isn't always a priority. And while the modern-day women is working hard to crush the expectation to "snapback" like she didn't just carry life for 40 weeks, that doesn't mean it will go unnoticed when it does happen.

How does sis already have muscles to show off after giving birth just a little over three months ago?

"Bring on the swelling, discoloration, the stretch marks, soft spots and cellulite - I’m not immune," she wrote on her Instagram.