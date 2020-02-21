The Underground Railroad: Thuso Mbedu perfect for leading role as Cora

"She had seen men hung from trees and left for buzzards and crows. Women carved open to the bones with the cat-o'-nine-tails. Bodies alive and dead roasted on pyres. Feet cut off to prevent escape and hands cut off to stop theft.

She has seen boys and girls younger than this beaten and had done nothing. This night the feeling settled on her heart again. It grabbed hold of her and before the slave part of her caught up with the human part of her she was bent over the boy's body as a shield. She held the cane in her hand like a swamp man handling a snake. - The Underground Railroad

A sort of horrifying and haunting hollowness overcomes one when they find a kind of familiar feeling from a story of slavery in the 1800s. Like they have tasted the fear and know the pain all too well, like the slave master's whip has bitten into their skin before and soil quenched from their blood, like they are still trying to escape with their soul intact."

This is the hollowness I hovered in as Colson Whitehead ferried me in his astonishing The Underground Railroad.

The phenomenal Pulitzer prize-winning novel is a relevant and inspiring read. In Toni Morrison, Bessie Head, and Jonathan Swift-like prose, Whitehead takes us on an almost magic realism journey in the life of our protagonist Cora, a teenage slave girl, and her dreamer friend Caesar, who flee the Georgia plantation where her mother Mabel had abandoned her years before in pursuit of freedom.