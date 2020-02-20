Joseph Shabalala to be remembered at memorial in Joburg on Thursday

Friends, family and fans are expected to pack the Standard Bank Arena at Ellis Park, Johannesburg on Thursday, after Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala's death last week.

Joseph died on Tuesday last week at Life Eugene Marais Hospital in Tshwane at the age of 78, after a long illness.

Group manager Xolani Majozi confirmed that the Grammy award-winning group's founder was with his wife, Thokozile Shabalala, during his last moments.

He added that the rest of the group were on tour in the US at the time and were devastated by the news.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Thoko Shabalala, and their six children Nkosinathi, Msizi, Thulani, Sbongiseni, Thami and Cindy.

Social media was flooded with tributes to Joseph in the days after his death and a series of memorials were planned to allow people to pay their last respects to the global icon.

After a memorial at Ladysmith Indoor Sports Centre on Tuesday, a service was held on Wednesday at the Durban Playhouse in KwaZulu-Natal.