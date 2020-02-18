Itu’s bae Sphelele spills the tea on their age gap and having 'more kids'

Mzansi's favourite couple, Itumeleng Khune and his wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, are proud parents of a bouncing baby girl, Amogelang Zenande Khune.

Being an excited new mom, Sphelele shared her experience of motherhood with an Instagram Stories Q&A with her fans this week.

She opened up about giving birth and the age gap between her and hubby Itu.

She said she was not bothered by the 10-year age gap and always dreamed of having a family at a young age.

Even though their baby is barely a month old, Sphelele said she and Itu were open to having more children.

“I want three, but the husband believes in balancing the equation.”