'Parasite' director Bong Jun Ho gets hero's welcome in South Korea

"Parasite" director Bong Jun-ho was greeted with cheers and applause as he returned to South Korea on Sunday after his historic four-Oscar win.

About 300 reporters and fans were waiting to greet Bong as he arrived at the Incheon International Airport.

"Thank you for the applause, I would like send a round of applause back to you all for coping so well with the coronavirus," Bong said.

"I will join the effort to overcome the corona by washing my hands diligently. Happy to be home."

"Parasite" became the first foreign-language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards on Feb 9.