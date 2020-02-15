Entertainment

'That sh*t is frustrating': AKA on being unappreciated

By Kyle Zeeman - 15 February 2020 - 10:47
AKA says his albums aren't appreciated the first time around.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Listen up! Rapper AKA is gatvol of y'all not showing him enough love when his albums first drop.

The rapper has dropped banger after banger during his career, but was recently accused of not doing enough to promote his 2017 album, Be Careful What You Wish For, with Anatii.

“Both of them should catch serious hands for not promoting BCWYWF ... ” a fan tweeted.

The tweet got AKA deep in the feels and venting his frustration: “The problem is when I drop an album everybody likes to call it mediocre after listening to it for a week. Two years later it’s a 'classic' ... that sh*t is frustrating,” he tweeted.

And AKA isn't the only one who has proven his haters wrong. 

His rival, Cassper Nyovest, took to Twitter recently to reflect on how he was counted out, but ended up a winner.

Sharing a tweet from 2015, which said he “won't last in this music industry”, Cassper said there was nothing that could stop his shine.

