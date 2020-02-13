Entertainment

Siya Kolisi crushes on Trevor Noah: 'Knowing your journey makes me proud to call you our own'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 13 February 2020 - 10:54
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The charity Match in Africa on Friday has left Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in a reflective mood.

On Wednesday, he shared a picture of himself and Trevor Noah, with a heartfelt tribute, congratulating the South African comedian on his achievements.

The two met at the Cape Town match, where Noah played with tennis champion Rafael Nadal against Roger Federer and billionaire businessman Bill Gates.

Before the game, Kolisi gifted Federer with a Springbok jersey, but meeting Noah must have been his greatest highlight.

“Trevor Noah, you are a true inspiration to South Africans, you fly the flag high for the country and we are all forever proud to call you one of our own,” he said.

