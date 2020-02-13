Siya Kolisi crushes on Trevor Noah: 'Knowing your journey makes me proud to call you our own'
The charity Match in Africa on Friday has left Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in a reflective mood.
On Wednesday, he shared a picture of himself and Trevor Noah, with a heartfelt tribute, congratulating the South African comedian on his achievements.
The two met at the Cape Town match, where Noah played with tennis champion Rafael Nadal against Roger Federer and billionaire businessman Bill Gates.
Before the game, Kolisi gifted Federer with a Springbok jersey, but meeting Noah must have been his greatest highlight.
“Trevor Noah, you are a true inspiration to South Africans, you fly the flag high for the country and we are all forever proud to call you one of our own,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
To sit down next to you, knowing the journey you have been on, knowing where you came from, to reach the heights you have reached is remarkable. Trevor Noah, you are a true inspiration to South Africans. You fly the flag high for the country and we are all forever proud to call you one of our own ?? ??
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.