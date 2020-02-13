AKA on Fees Must Fall concert postponement: It’s a big task

AKA has addressed fans who have been left disappointed by his decision to postpone the much-awaited Fees Must Fall concert.

Supa Mega this week again confirmed that the concert - meant to take place this Saturday at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg - was no longer taking place.

The non-profit event is set to raise funds for students to further their studies.

In a tweet, AKA explained that the concert had been postponed to later in the year.

“#FeesMustFallMegaConcert has been postponed to later in the year. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”