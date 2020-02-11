Phumzile van Damme's sister Qiniso sets her eyes on a bachelor

DA MP Phumzile van Damme’s model and actress sister Qiniso is looking for love on TV.

Viewers will be shocked to see a familiar face when the second season of The Bachelor SA debuts later this week.

Sowetan has seen the anticipated first episode of the show premiering on Thurs -day on M-Net and can promise that Qiniso immediately bumps heads with the other 21 women vying for bachelor Marc Buckner’s affection

With her statuesque figure and forthright views she emerges as a threat for most of the contestants and guarantees to cause drama in the mansion.

“My sister and I are similar in the most intimate of ways. We are actual goof balls– we love to play around, sing and dance together,” Qiniso said.

“Every woman in my family is outspoken – we fight for what we believe in and fiercely protect and care for those we love.

“We live our own lives and have followed our own career paths. We are individuals.

“Being sisters with Phumzile does come with pressure, the same pressure that being my mother’s daughter comes with –to be nothing but great, to never stop working towards my goals and to al-ways be a force in my own right.”

Qiniso, a UCT master’s student in social anthropology, first caught the attention of Mzansi last year when she rocked the red carpet at the State of the Nation Address(Sona) in an embroidered power suit.

She said she consulted with her family,especially her sister, before entering the competition. Qiniso said she was nervous about her family seeing the show.

“I consult my family whenever I make big decisions and my sister was the first person I called when I was deciding on whether or not to enter The Bachelor,” s hes aid .

“She told me that if I was sure that it was what I wanted to do, that I should go ahead and do it.“I am definitely nervous, because my mom and sister may see me making out with Marc. Other than that my family knows me, everything I have been through and the kind of person I am.”