Entertainment

From feud to a feature: The streets are here for a Cassper & Emtee collab

By Masego Seemela - 08 February 2020 - 10:40
Rappers Emtee and Cassper might collaborate on a song.
Rappers Emtee and Cassper might collaborate on a song.
Image: Emtee via Instagram & Cassper via Instagram

After a couple of years of beefing, Mzansi's MVPs Emtee and Cassper Nyovest may soon come together on a song.

With the dawn of a new year and fewer beefs, the two have got the streets calling for a collaboration.

After Emtee dropped two tracks that fans considered his “comeback” to the music industry, Cassper revealed that he wanted to collaborate with the Roll Up hitmaker.

He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the collabo and got fans excited about the idea.

“Me and Emtee repping SA hip hop on the top ten charts right now. Maybe we need to link up and do what's best! Anybody wanna hear an Emtee and Cassper Nyovest record?” 

The beef between the pair started in November 2017 after Emtee lambasted Mufasa for not giving him enough respect and accused him of trying to score cheap points at his expense.

The rappers' feud continued for most of 2018 and, in November that year, Emtee shared an InstaStory in which he dissed the Tito Mboweni hitmaker.

But Cassper wasn't moved by Emtee's shade and clapped back, saying he'd like him to perform at Fill-up in Durban a month later. 

Cassper's wish eventually came true. In December last year, “thee” Emtee performed at #FillUpRoyalBafokeng.

Since leaving his previous record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, Emtee has been patching up relationships with fellow rappers.

Though they haven’t gone public with their peace, the musicians have been showing support for one another musically.

'Smitten' Cassper shoots his shot with Zozibini Tunzi

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is taking up space online, slaying these streets every time she pretty much breathes, and rapper Cassper Nyovest has ...
Pic of The Day
4 days ago

'It was my fault': Somizi takes the blame for Cassper's wedding outfit moemish

'It was not his fault, it was mine'. Somizi added that the rapper had issues getting into the venue, with security initially refusing him entry.
Pic of The Day
3 days ago

Behind the Business: YFM

YFM has been a part of youth culture for decades in South Africa.
SebenzaLIVE
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X