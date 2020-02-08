From feud to a feature: The streets are here for a Cassper & Emtee collab

After a couple of years of beefing, Mzansi's MVPs Emtee and Cassper Nyovest may soon come together on a song.

With the dawn of a new year and fewer beefs, the two have got the streets calling for a collaboration.

After Emtee dropped two tracks that fans considered his “comeback” to the music industry, Cassper revealed that he wanted to collaborate with the Roll Up hitmaker.

He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the collabo and got fans excited about the idea.

“Me and Emtee repping SA hip hop on the top ten charts right now. Maybe we need to link up and do what's best! Anybody wanna hear an Emtee and Cassper Nyovest record?”