Boity ready to open up about her 'spiritual journey' on reality show

With Boity Thulo's reality show already heating up the streets, the star has revealed that fans can look forward to a more intimate look at her journey to become a traditional healer in the weeks ahead.

Boity: Own Your Throne is fast becoming one of Mzansi's favourite TV shows.

The rapper told Metro FM's Mo Flava this week that nothing is out of bounds on the show.

“If there was ever going to be anything that I would keep to myself, it would probably be my spiritual journey. I felt like if I am able to share that, then there is no reason not to share everything else,” she said.