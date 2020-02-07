Khanyi Mbau keen to get people in the mood for love with new jam

In her provocative new song,Ubusuku Bonke, actress and musician Khanyi Mbau

encourages love and intimacy.

Mbau, who last released an Afro-pop album years ago, returns to the music space with a bang.

The singer who defines her new style as trap-soul almost broke the internet when she dropped the video of Ubusuku Bonke on Friday.

The video that has caused a stir and got tongues wagging has received more than 80,000 views on YouTube.

It is packed with seductive moves.

Mbau said according to her own research, the video has been viewed equally by men and women.