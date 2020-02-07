Khanyi Mbau keen to get people in the mood for love with new jam
In her provocative new song,Ubusuku Bonke, actress and musician Khanyi Mbau
encourages love and intimacy.
Mbau, who last released an Afro-pop album years ago, returns to the music space with a bang.
The singer who defines her new style as trap-soul almost broke the internet when she dropped the video of Ubusuku Bonke on Friday.
The video that has caused a stir and got tongues wagging has received more than 80,000 views on YouTube.
It is packed with seductive moves.
Mbau said according to her own research, the video has been viewed equally by men and women.
"The response has been overwhelming and I can't believe that I was stressed before releasing it. I was worried about how people are going to judge it. People appreciate it and they are shocked that I can sing in Zulu."
Mbau told Sowetan that Ubusuku Bonke was about celebrating love and intimacy.
Some of the lyrics of the song are: "... kudala ngihambile sthandwa sami, ngikukhumbulile baby wami, ngihambile, ngibonile akekho ongazi njengawe, thath'umzimba wam' ngezandla zakho, konke okwangaphansi okwakho... ngishaye ubsuku bonke [have sex with me the whole night]."
In explaining the song she said: "February is a month of love, let's just celebrate love making and intimacy the whole night."
Asked about why she took a long break, Mbau said she was busy with her acting career, while also doing some soul searching and growing.
She said the full album will be released later.
