Award-winning musician Trésor hijacked with friend in Joburg

Multi-award winning musician Trésor Riziki is probably thanking his lucky stars after surviving a robbery, hijacking and kidnapping incident on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 8.30pm when the singer from DRC was dropping off another artist, Batundi, in Linden, Johannesburg.

The two artists were bundled into the boot of their white Range Rover Evoque and taken to a hostel in Soweto.

The singer related the ordeal on social media, stating that they were only released on Thursday morning.

“We only got released at approximately 4am in a hostel area in Soweto. The perpetrators held us at gun point and handcuffed us. They kept us in the boot for hours while they cleaned out our bank accounts. Unfortunately, they have taken the vehicle along with the items that were on it.”

Provincial police spokesperson capt Kay Makhubele has confirmed that a case of kidnapping, car-jacking and robbery was opened at Linden police station. Makhubele explained that police have not arrested anyone as yet regarding the matter.