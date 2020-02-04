Tasha Cobbs Leonard cancels SA shows due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Entertainment

Tasha Cobbs Leonard's much-anticipated  South African tour that was scheduled to happen this coming weekend has been postponed.

The international gospel star was set to have two performances at the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg, on Saturday and Sunday.

Cobbs Leonard would have  shared the stage with local greats such as Ntokozo Mbambo, Khaya Mthethwa, Ayanda Ntazi and Nokwethemba Mchunu.  According to the organisers, Gospel Concert Events, the two concerts were postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances".

"We are  in discussions with Tasha Cobbs Ministries to re-schedule new dates for October 2020. We apologise to concert fans for the inconvenience caused by the postponement of the shows."

All tickets purchased via Computicket’s website and call centre will automatically be fully refunded to the credit card used for the purchase. Those who have bought their tickets in-store would need to go to their nearest Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers outlet to process their full cancellation. The cut-off date for all refunds will be March 5 2020. No refund requests will be entertained after this date.

