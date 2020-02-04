Entertainment

'Scandal!' actress Lusanda Mbane : Allow yourself to cry

By Masego Seemela - 04 February 2020 - 14:41
Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane gives herself time cry.
Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane gives herself time cry.
Image: Via instagram/Lusanda Mbane

In a world where showing your true feelings on social media is seen as weak, Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane believes “it's OK not to be OK”.

Lusanda poured her heart out in an emotional Instagram post recently, saying there was great danger in being viewed as “strong” when you are reaching breaking point.

“A few minutes ago I called my husband, and as soon as he said 'hello', I started crying uncontrollably, sobbing actually. I battled to get the words out, except to say 'I'm having such a sh*t day'.

“He was, of course, completely confused because we've spoken over the phone at least three times this morning, and even though I was telling him about all my misfortunes, I seemed OK and I was even laughing about them. But now I am crying a river.”

Thembeka Shezi back to wreak havoc on Scandal!

The biggest TV villainess of this decade Thembeka Shezi is back.
Entertainment
1 month ago

The actress said she was carrying a lot of “baggage” that weighed her down.

“I said 'I am not OK', and the more he sympathised and tried to make me feel better, the more I cried. I realised that I am actually carrying a lot. Not all of which is mine, but I am carrying it nevertheless.”

The star said there was value in allowing yourself to be weak and emotional.

“The danger of being viewed as the strong one is that you try to keep this up, even at times when you yourself are uncomfortably close to breaking point.

“So I have chosen to allow myself the next few hours as hours of weakness. I will cry, I will be needy. I will ask him to bring me my favourite treats on the way home. Tomorrow, it will be business as usual. Its OK not to be OK.”

View this post on Instagram

A few minutes ago I called my husband, and as soon as he said "Hello", I started crying uncontrollably, sobbing actually. I battled to get the words out except just to say "I'm having such a sh*t day." He was of course completely confused because we've spoken over the phone at least 3 times this morning, and even though I was telling him about all my misfortunes, I seemed ok and I was even laughing about them, but now I am crying a river. "I am not ok", I said, and the more he sympathized and tried to make me feel better, the more I cried. I realised that I actually am carrying a lot, not all of which is mine, but I am carrying it nevertheless. The danger of being viewed as the strong one is that you try to keep this up even at times when you yourself are uncomfortably close to breaking point. So I have chosen to allow myself the next few hours as hours of weakness. I will cry, I will be needy, I will ask him to bring me my favourite treats on the way home. Tomorrow, it will be business as usual. #ItsOkNotToBeOk

A post shared by Lusanda Mbane (@lusandambane) on

Mbane's great juggling act

Leading lady Lusanda Mbane has got it all - a loving husband, adorable kids, posh corporate job and stardom. What is even more impressive is that the ...
Entertainment
3 years ago

New kid on the block Mabuya shines on Scandal!

Scandal! actress says she's grateful for role
Entertainment
8 months ago

Customer Power

BEING on the other side of the counter is perhaps one of the most difficult situations you can ever be in. If you've ever been a cashier, a waitress ...
Business
8 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
X