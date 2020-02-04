'Scandal!' actress Lusanda Mbane : Allow yourself to cry

In a world where showing your true feelings on social media is seen as weak, Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane believes “it's OK not to be OK”.

Lusanda poured her heart out in an emotional Instagram post recently, saying there was great danger in being viewed as “strong” when you are reaching breaking point.

“A few minutes ago I called my husband, and as soon as he said 'hello', I started crying uncontrollably, sobbing actually. I battled to get the words out, except to say 'I'm having such a sh*t day'.

“He was, of course, completely confused because we've spoken over the phone at least three times this morning, and even though I was telling him about all my misfortunes, I seemed OK and I was even laughing about them. But now I am crying a river.”