Pamela Anderson and new husband split after just 12 days

Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and movie mogul Jon Peters have called it quits just 12 days after tying the knot.

The actress and animal rights activist wed "Batman" producer Peters on January 20 at a ceremony in Malibu reportedly attended by her two sons and his three daughters and ex-wife.

But there was apparently trouble in paradise as Anderson abruptly flew to her native Canada on Saturday morning, The Hollywood Reporter said, just days after posting a photo of herself and Peters on her Instagram account.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon's and my union," Anderson, 52, said in a statement to US media.

"We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another."

The pair had each been married four times prior.