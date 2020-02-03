Samthing in transit finally blooms into a musical Isiphithiphithi

Fast forward to the year 2009. A Vaal Hip Hop duo, One-2, is launching their third album at Club La Mancha in Zone 14, Sebokeng. Mdolomba is featured on one of the tracks and the other two members of The Soil are present pledging their allegiance.

Towards the end of One-2's electric set, the club is a charged cathedral for the hip-hop heads.

Mdolomba mounts the stage and with castrato-like vocals effortlessly gallops the boombap beat and the rowdy crowd explodes. This was the second time I met the versatile Mdolomba, now known as Samthing Soweto.

While the country is caught in the 2010 soccer World Cup frenzy, Samthing Soweto approaches theatre director, Jefferson Tshabalala [2020 Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year] to direct The Soil in a musical production for the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown [now Makhanda].

This plan doesn't come to fruition but the a cappella trio make their way to the festival regardless, and with an almost ad hoc production of what they called Kasi Soul, they bag the Standard Bank Standing Ovation Award in the fringe section and the Standard Bank Encore Gold Award. Meet the experimental Samthing Soweto, lead member of The Soil.

I'm sitting with Samthing Soweto at the Stages restaurant at the Joburg Theatre, two years since his split from The Soil in 2013. He's sharing with me the reason behind his split, after their self-titled debut album had sold platinum and the group was touring the world.

He mentions "creative differences," and how the contract The Soil had at Native Rhythms demanded he halts his work with The Fridge, a neo-jazz band he had founded.

He also had to stop solo work as Samthing Soweto. At this point he had produced, recorded, mixed and mastered his own a cappella EP, This and That Without Tempo in 2010 in his bedroom studio.

He had an army of fans in his corner and he was choosing his vision over what seemed like fame and fortune.