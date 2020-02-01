Entertainment

Sparklers and a lit '30 Seconds': Inside Rachel Kolisi’s 30th birthday party

By Kyle Zeeman - 01 February 2020 - 10:23
Rachel Kolisi was surrounded by close friends at her birthday party.
Image: Via Carajoycpt Instagram

Rachel Kolisi turned the big 3-0 recently and threw one hell of a party to celebrate.

She invited several of her close friends to the bash, including Wayde van Niekerk and his missus, Michele Burger, Sue Duminy and Layla Kolbe.

Sis was greeted with a big cake and giant gold balloons, but the real party started when the G&Ts began flowing and the 30 Seconds board game came out. Soon Siya Kolisi was the life of the party, as he danced and sang the night away.

Don't forget the sparklers that lit up the room like stars at night — it was magical!

The event was captured by several people in attendance, who shared it on their Instagram Stories. Here are some of our fav moments:

Rachel Kolisi's party was lit!
Image: Instagram Stories
Siya Kolisi was the life and soul of the party.
Image: Instagram Stories
There's nothing like cake to celebrate a birthday.
Image: Instagram Stories
Everyone tucked in and had a great time.
Image: Instagram Stories
Big names in sport celebrated with Rachel.
Image: Instagram Stories
Gold balloons and G&Ts were the order of the day.
Image: Instagram Stories

