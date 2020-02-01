Entertainment

Simz Ngema: Society has too many rules when it comes to love

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 01 February 2020 - 12:59
Simz Ngema has shared her thoughts about love.
Actress Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema has shared her thoughts about love and people who assume that “one-sided” love is foolish. A concept she doesn't agree with.

On Instagram, the actress told her fans: “The biggest misconception about love is that when you love openly, honestly and wholeheartedly you are a fool. It’s not your problem nor is it your fault that some people are not able to receive love because they don’t recognise it.”

Simz said she loves loudly and boldly. She also added that she has no room for judgment about the way she chooses to express her love.

“When I love someone, I tell them, not to hear it back but I do it so that they know how I feel about them. How they receive it is up to them. Society has come up with too many rules when it comes to love, I can’t keep up,” she wrote.

Read the post, accompanied by a beautiful snap, below.

