'Soweto TV belongs to community'

A group of community members in Soweto has vowed to fight to the bitter end for the return of Soweto TV to the people.

The group, which held a meeting at Kopanong Hall in Dobsonville on Tuesday, accused radio personality and businessman Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe of hijacking the community station.

Tbo Touch, who used to run his own online radio station called Touch HD, was appointed Soweto TV director about seven months ago.

He has also been acting as CEO following the departure of Bridget Nkuna last month.

The community said they would be writing to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) for intervention following what they termed a hostile take over by some people, including Molefe.

According to Sello Makgobatlou, who said he was a member of a steering committee of the station, the problems began last year when former board members failed to produce audited financial statements.

"Instead of presenting audited statements, they resigned and one board member was left behind. We had a meeting with Icasa where a steering committee was elected to operate temporarily before the Annual General Meeting (AGM)," Makgobatlou said.

"We only discovered in December that there was a new board [that] elected itself.

"We have been communicating with Icasa and we are going to continue engaging it."

Molefe last month suspended most of Soweto TV's producers in what some say is part of his "take-over" efforts at the station.