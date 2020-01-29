Entertainment

Cassper Nyovest explains the secret of 'first album success'

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 29 January 2020 - 06:37
Cassper Nyovest shared what went into his first album.
Cassper Nyovest shared what went into his first album.
Image: Via Cassper's Instagram

It's a known phenomenon that most rappers' best work is their first album, and Cassper Nyovest has spilled the tea on why that is often the case.

The rapper, whose first album Tsholofelo was one of the best albums as far as SA hip-hop is concerned, answered the age-old question of why rappers give their undisputed best on their first albums.

The Gusheshe hit-maker reasoned that it all had to do with time.

"Time. Your first album is made or planned in your head for about 10 years. Everything after that is made in a few months," he explained.

The rapper said the "nothing to lose and all to gain" mentality also went a long way into how artists gave their all.

"The other thing is fear. The first album is made from a fearless point of view. Everything after that is trying to maintain or not fall off."

Cassper has been applauded for releasing good first, second and third studio albums.

A fan recently gave the rapper a pat on the back for "seamlessly" moving across genres and not losing his fans.

Cassper Nyovest 'under fire'? Never!

Cassper Nyovest has hit back at claims that he is under fire to make new music, promising to make the streets vibe soon to a new hit.
Entertainment
3 days ago

WATCH | Designer Laduma jamming to Maphorisa's 'Phoyisa' next to a New York police van is a vibe

The song is Mzansi's new favorite and features Kabza de Small and Cassper Nyovest.
Pic of The Day
1 week ago

Cassper on getting coins: 'Don’t behave like a hooligan, street cred don’t pay bills'

Ever wondered how you can secure the bag as an artist? Well, rapper Cassper Nyovest explains that street cred doesn't pay bills.
Pic of The Day
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X