Owen Ndlovu withdraws 'Song of the Year' court bid against SABC

Owen Ndlovu has withdrawn his court application accusing the SABC of stealing millions from his company, Michael Owen Productions.

The public broadcaster confirmed on Tuesday that the Notice of Withdrawal was delivered to the SABC’s attorneys on Monday.

The legal case was related to the voting system used by the SABC over the Song of the Year competition and was expected to be heard on February 10.

“The SABC has always maintained that the corporation does not have any legal obligations to Michael Owen Productions, contractual or otherwise, and that it will adhere to the court order and await the legal process to unfold in resolving this matter,” SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.