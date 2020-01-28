Entertainment

Owen Ndlovu withdraws 'Song of the Year' court bid against SABC

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 28 January 2020 - 14:47
SABC Summer Song of the Year organiser Owen Ndlovu. / Veli Nhlapo
Owen Ndlovu has withdrawn his court application accusing the SABC of stealing millions from his company, Michael Owen Productions.

The public broadcaster confirmed on Tuesday that the Notice of Withdrawal was delivered to the SABC’s attorneys on Monday.

The legal case was related to the voting system used by the SABC over the Song of the Year competition and was expected to be heard on February 10.

“The SABC has always maintained that the corporation does not have any legal obligations to Michael Owen Productions, contractual or otherwise, and that it will adhere to the court order and await the legal process to unfold in resolving this matter,” SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.

“The legal and practical effect of the Notice of Withdrawal is that the SABC is no longer restrained and interdicted from announcing the results of any vote or poll relating to the Song of the Year Competition.”

The SABC added that the production house will be responsible for footing the legal bills incurred by them in defending the case. SABC promised to release the results for the campaign after the withdrawal.

“As the voting results for Ukhozi FM’s Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign were withheld due to a court order, pending finalisation of the case, the SABC will issue a statement regarding the announcement of the audited results,” Seapolelo said.

