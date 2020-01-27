Entertainment

Grammys fashion hits and misses

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 27 January 2020 - 16:03
Billie Eilish, winner of Record of the Year for "Bad Guy", Album of the Year for "when we all fall asleep, where do we go?", Song of the Year for "Bad Guy", Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for "when we all fall asleep, where do we go?", poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center
Image: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

The 2020 Grammy Awards took place in the early hours of Monday morning in LA. Pop sensation Billie Eilish was the big winner, scooping five awards. But on the red carpet who was a hit and who missed the fashion mark?

Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hits

1.     Gwen Stefani

Never one to conform to sweetheart silhouettes, Stefani opted for an edgy Dolce & Gabbana little number. The over-the-knee boots complemented the architectural design very well.  

2.     Lil Nas X

Go big or go home. The Old Town Road hitmaker is giving us a lesson on how to do maximalist fashion.  The bright pink colour demanded everyone’s undivided attention. He also stayed true to his country style, but the Versace way. From the cropped leather jacket to the mesh underlay combined with the harness and studs, the look was trendy, chic and fashion-forward. When you can’t decide which belt to wear, how about you wear both?

Lil Nas X poses in the press room with the awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

3.     Ariana Grande

Grande had an enchanting princess moment in the Giambattista Valli tulle dress. The large-than-life design is the kind of fantasy you expect to see only at the Grammys.

4.     Cardi B

The rapper looked dreamy in a sheer crystal embroidered gown from Mugler. The demure nude colour and body-hugging was sophisticated, but the sleeves had enough touch of drama.

5.     Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet actress went high-fashion in a ruffled Valentino couture gown with a vibrant flower print. She oozed total sex appeal with the wide V neck-line. 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Misses 

1.     FKA Twigs

The British songbird belonged in a period drama in the Ed Marler creation. The look was way too costume-y and combined with the Gothic styling she looked like a prom queen from a 1980s horror film.

2.     Chrissy Teigen

If I Believe I can Fly was a person. It’s such a pity that the electric orange colour on the Yanina gown went to waste. Teigen’s look was overcooked; she had too much going on. Next time chose one between wide cleavage, thigh-high slit, peplum effect and exaggerated shoulders. The messy after-sex hair didn’t help either.

3.     DJ Lag

Making his debut on the Grammys red carpet, the Durban-born musician played it very safe and was quite frankly a snooze fest. He blended into the background in the charcoal suit and the tailoring was off.

