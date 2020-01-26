Mtukudzi's daughter pays tribute to the legend with a new song

The daughter of the late Zimbabwean star Oliver Mtukudzi has composed a song to pay tribute to the legend.

Selmor Mtukudzi, an established musician in her own wright, released the song and video titled Mandidzimbira to mark a year since the death of her father on January 23 2018 of complications associated with diabetes.

Elmor said for her and her family Mtukudzi's passing still felt like it happened yesterday, and that the past 12 months had not been easy for them.

“On Thursday we visited his resting place as a family and we brought flowers. I wrote a song which I dedicated to him,” Elmor said.

“We still can't believe he is not here anymore. A year is gone and it still feels like yesterday. We are still very much in pain. January 23 brought back all those memories of the day and yes we are not over it yet. We have been brought back into mourning again.”

She further said her father loved all his children dearly and that he would would call them on their birthdays without failure and wish them well.

Selmor has also recorded a collaborative song with one of his father’s dearest friends, SA jazz musician Steve Dyer. The collaborative song will be part of Elmor's sixth upcoming album dropping on Friday next week.

“ The collaboration went really well. Steve was a close friend to my father and so sharing the stage with him was an emotional experience for me.”